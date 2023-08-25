10 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters Under Rs 500
25 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Braclettes will bring smile on your sisters face
Earrings: You can buy 2 beautiful pairs of earrings within a budget of Rs 500
Purse: A wallet or a sling bag can be a great idea to gift
Girly and stylish phone covers come within Rs 200, you can buy a set of two or three.
Imported Chocolates: Chocolates like Forrero Rocher, Toblerone can be gifted.
Book a spa: A hair spa or a foot spa can be booked to make your sister happy.
Press on Nails: Unlike press-on nails of the past, current ones feature cool designs and modern shapes and are easy to apply
Hair accessories: Every girl loves styling their hair with bands, clips and hair scarfs.
Watch: There are so many cute watches available on online platforms
Perfumes from Miniso are in under Rs 500, they even stay long
Skin care products: From lip balm to sheet masks, you can gift your sister what she likes
