Azawakh: A sighthound breed from Africa known for their speed, agility, and intelligence.
07 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Chinook: A sled dog breed from the United States known for their intelligence and endurance.
Lagotto Romagnolo: A water dog breed from Italy known for their intelligence, trainability, and love of water.
Mudi: A small, herding dog breed from Hungary known for their intelligence, loyalty, and athleticism.
New Guinea Singing Dog: A dingo breed from New Guinea known for their unique howling vocalizations.
Norwegian Lundehund: A spitz-type dog breed from Norway known for their six toes on each foot, which helps them to grip slippery surfaces.
Otterhound: A scent hound breed from England known for their ability to track otters and other aquatic animals.
Peruvian Inca Orchid: A hairless dog breed from Peru known for their unique appearance and gentle personality.
Stabyhoun: A versatile dog breed from the Netherlands known for their intelligence, loyalty, and trainability.
Thai Ridgeback: A scent hound breed from Thailand. They are known for their unique ridge of hair running down their back.
