Azawakh: A sighthound breed from Africa known for their speed, agility, and intelligence.

07 Nov, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Chinook: A sled dog breed from the United States known for their intelligence and endurance.

Lagotto Romagnolo: A water dog breed from Italy known for their intelligence, trainability, and love of water.

Mudi: A small, herding dog breed from Hungary known for their intelligence, loyalty, and athleticism.

New Guinea Singing Dog: A dingo breed from New Guinea known for their unique howling vocalizations.

Norwegian Lundehund: A spitz-type dog breed from Norway known for their six toes on each foot, which helps them to grip slippery surfaces.

Otterhound: A scent hound breed from England known for their ability to track otters and other aquatic animals.

Peruvian Inca Orchid: A hairless dog breed from Peru known for their unique appearance and gentle personality.

Stabyhoun: A versatile dog breed from the Netherlands known for their intelligence, loyalty, and trainability.

Thai Ridgeback: A scent hound breed from Thailand. They are known for their unique ridge of hair running down their back.

