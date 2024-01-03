10 Realistic New Year Goals You Can Follow For a Better Life in 2024
03 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Wake up early: Waking up early brings a certain discipline in life and you will be able to plan out your day properly. Sit alone on your balcony or any place you feel comfortable, write your day's mantra and prepare yourself for an ambitious day.
Sleep early: Resting up well should be the key ambition this year and will make you feel healthier than last year. Try and get at least 8-10 hours of sleep no matter what you are doing in a day.
Eat home-cooked food: Rely on more home-cooked food in a day than the one sourced from outside. If you are too busy to cook, get a cook for yourself. Trust us this will make you feel way better in life, and increase your concentration and confidence. You will also feel more relaxed.
Read more: Reading is an elixir to your mind and your soul. It enriches you in a way that you can't fathom or realise. Try and read at least one page a day, to begin with, and gradually increase your reading capacity. Books are your best friends and you will see a whirlwind of positivity once you start enjoying reading.
Avoid confrontations: Until absolutely necessary, stay away from toxicity. Sometimes, you know you are right and you strongly want to put your point forward in an argument but wait for a moment, think if it's really necessary and if not, then walk away. Choose your battles wisely. The easiest way to do this is by telling yourself 'Not my monkey, not my circus'.
Invest in yourself: If you are earning or even if you are saving a little, try and use that money on yourself. Better your lifestyle. Buy a better phone or plan a better wardrobe. Once you start treating yourself better, you manifest that into the universe. Like they say, you dress up for the role you want to be in.
Spend more time with family: Your close friends, your pet friend or even your colleagues - anything can make up a family and it's important you give them time. At the end of the day, you only remember the moments you get to laugh with these people and make memories. Try and take out time at least once a week to dedicatedly be with these people. You will stay happier.
Start listening to podcasts or watch good shows: If you run, do yoga, like to cook or perform any such activity, start combining it with listening to good music or a podcast. Your mind needs music to relax and your brain needs to listen to others to play its role in your life. Give yourself that chance this year. Listen more!
Open an FD or invest in any small saving plan: If the money is lying with you, in a cupboard or your wallet, you will use it sooner or later. Start an FD - even saving Rs 2000 per month will make you feel proud of yourself at the end of the year. Do it.
Pray once in a day: Not asking you to dedicate an hour of your day sitting in a temple and chanting mantras but pray in any form you like. It could simply be listening to your favourite aarti or closing your eyes while looking at the rising Sun and feeling its warmth. Believe in the higher power and be grateful for it!
