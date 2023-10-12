10 Reasons Kajal is Dangerous For Eyes
12 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Using kajal (kohl or surma) is a common practice in Indian families.
Kajal is said to ward off the evil eye as per Indian tradition. But do you know it can be dangerous for the eyes.
Kajal can lead to conjunctivitis due to chemicals in it.
Allergies can happen either due to prolonged use of kajal
Meibomian gland dysfunction, also known as MGD, or meibomitis, is an inflammatory condition of the Meibomian glands. People who use too much of Kajal can face this.
Kajal can also lead to stye and hordeolum. One should not share kajal with anyone.
Kajal can lead to corneal ulcer, which can potentially lead to blindness
Certain chemicals in kajal can incite inflammation inside the eye which is known as Uveitis.
Kajal can leave your eyes watery and discomfort
Kajal can increase risk of dry eye syndrome.
Kajal can make eyes red, if that happens then stop using immediately
