10 Reasons To Choose Bhutan For Your First Foreign Trip.
12 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The country is blessed with beautiful mountain regions that are worth seeing.
It is a perfect location to get out of the hustle and bustle of daily life and experience peace where there is no pollution or traffic.
Experience wonderful hiking to one of the most iconic monasteries of Bhutan, Tiger Nest Monastery, located on the cliff top in Paro Valley.
Bhutan features an exquisite culture of Buddhism and has beautiful monasteries to discover.
Dochula Pass is a lovely mountain pass where 108 memorial stupas are built in honour of Bhutanese soldiers.
The cultural diversity of this place is reflected in many colourful festivals (Tshechu) celebrated around the country.
The Budha Dordenma statue alone is enough to make you want to visit Bhutan at least once in your lifetime.
You will be amazed by the stunning natural beauty of its environment and unique biodiversity.
Don’t forget to visit Punakha Dzong, one of the most beautiful monasteries with a picture-perfect backdrop of lush green mountains.
The hotels in Bhutan are also available at reasonable prices, making it a perfect place for your first foreign trip.
