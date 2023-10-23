10 Reasons Why Social Media Causes Stress And Anxiety
23 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Seeing other's seemingly perfect lives on social media can make us feel unhappy with our own.
Cyberbullying is a serious problem on social media that can lead to feelings of isolation, shame, and worthlessness.
Fear of missing out is a common feeling on social media. That can lead the feelings of anxiety and depression.
Many people use social media late at night which causes fatigue, irritability, and other mental health problems.
Social media can be addictive, and spending too much time on it can lead to negative consequences for our mental health.
Social media platforms are full of negative content, such as news stories about violence, and tragedies that sometimes can take a toll on your mental health.
These platforms are often used to promote unrealistic body image standards. that causes insecurity among other people.
Cyberstalking is another serious problem on social media that can be very frightening and stressful.
Social media can also be used to spread rumours and gossip, which can damage your relationships.
Many people are concerned about their privacy on social media which can also lead to anxiety and stress.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Stylish Blouse Designs For Simple Sarees