Never shake hands while sitting down

08 Jul, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Don't beg for a relationship

Never pose with alcohol

Don't take credit for stuff you didn't do

Dress appropriately for any occasion

In a negotiation, never make the first offer

Never consume the last piece of something you did not purchase

Protect those behind you and respect those beside you

Speak exactly what you mean

When you are the guest, never insult the chef

