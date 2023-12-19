10 Self-Improvement Books To Read In 2024

19 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Awaken The Giant Within- How to raise your standards, alter your limiting beliefs, and adjust your approach to bring about long-lasting positive change in your life.

Boss Bitch- a smart and practical manual enabling women to take charge of their own lives and careers.

Atomic Habits- A practical guide for building new habits and breaking bad ones.

The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth About Extraordinary Results- The book will show you how to focus your energy on one thing and be more productive.

Picturing Joy: Stories of Connection- A vibrant overview of Lange's life philosophy and career-high points.

Make Your Bed- The book demonstrates how small habits can have a profound impact on your life. It all starts with making your bed.

The 4-Hour Work Week- By using the DEAL method of Define, Elimination, Automation, and Liberation for entrepreneurs, it aims to create mini-retirements.

The Happiness Project- It demonstrates to you how to alter your life without actually altering it, based on the findings of modern science, and ancient history.

The Power Of One More- Strong mental techniques to help you reach and surpass your goals in both your personal and professional life.

You Are A Badass- How to stop doubting your greatness and start living an awesome life.

