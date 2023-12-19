10 Self-Improvement Books To Read In 2024
19 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Awaken The Giant Within- How to raise your standards, alter your limiting beliefs, and adjust your approach to bring about long-lasting positive change in your life.
Boss Bitch- a smart and practical manual enabling women to take charge of their own lives and careers.
Atomic Habits- A practical guide for building new habits and breaking bad ones.
The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth About Extraordinary Results- The book will show you how to focus your energy on one thing and be more productive.
Picturing Joy: Stories of Connection- A vibrant overview of Lange's life philosophy and career-high points.
Make Your Bed- The book demonstrates how small habits can have a profound impact on your life. It all starts with making your bed.
The 4-Hour Work Week- By using the DEAL method of Define, Elimination, Automation, and Liberation for entrepreneurs, it aims to create mini-retirements.
The Happiness Project- It demonstrates to you how to alter your life without actually altering it, based on the findings of modern science, and ancient history.
The Power Of One More- Strong mental techniques to help you reach and surpass your goals in both your personal and professional life.
You Are A Badass- How to stop doubting your greatness and start living an awesome life.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas to Treat Winter Cough