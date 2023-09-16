10 Side Effects of Consuming Ajwain
16 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Ajwain is one of the kitchen spices that is used in most dishes. Do you know it too has a side effect?
Ajwain is good for digestion when consumed in moderation. But if the seeds are eaten in large quantities, it may harm your body. Tap to read!
Ajwain seeds when consumed in excess amounts, can lead to stomach gas production, causing acidity and reflux.
Ajwain seeds have Thymol that can cause allergic reactions such as dizziness, nausea and vomiting.
Ajwain also known as carom seeds should be avoided by pregnant women as it may affect foetal development.
Ajwain water should also be consumed in moderation - a glass a day, otherwise, it may damage your health
Ajwain should be avoided by people suffering from conditions like diverticulitis (pain and inflammation in colon)
People with liver diseases should also avoid consuming ajwain.
Ajwain seeds stimulate gastric secretions, which can worsen any existing peptic ulcers.
Overconsumption of ajwain can also lead to skin irritation and headache in some people
Ajwain should be used with caution by diabetics, as it can lower blood sugar levels.
