10 Side Effects of Consuming Desi Ghee
25 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Desi Ghee is a superfood, it keeps us healthy and has a lot of benefits. But do you know Ghee has 10 side effects? Read on
Ghee is a type of clarified butter used for cooking with high level of fatty acids.
Desi ghee has high calories. One small spoon of desi ghee has 112 calories and one small bowl has 560 calories.
Desi ghee can lead to heart diseases if used more than two spoons a day.
Desi ghee also invites cholesterol. If consumed more, it helps in increasing the LDL (bad cholesterol) in the blood.
Desi ghee contributes to weight gain if consumed in excessive amounts
People who are allergic to milk proteins, should avoid desi ghee.
Desi ghee has saturated fat that may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
If desi ghee is consumed in large amounts, one can suffer with liver diseases.
Desi ghee increases the risk of stroke as it as saturated fats.
Eating and applying desi ghee on face can invite pimples
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Baby Names Inspired By 'Victory'