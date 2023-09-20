10 Side Effects of Consuming Red Chilli Powder
20 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Red chilli powder is the main ingredient of cooking and 80% of the dishes need chilli. It promotes digestion, but do you know it can also cause discomfort? Read the side effects here
Eating red chilli powder can cause heartburn from acid reflux.
Eating too much red chilli powder can also increase inflammation in the body.
Consumption of too much red chilli powder can lead to chronic health issues such as heart disease.
Red chilli powder has a compound 'capsaicin' that is responsible for the spiciness. It can irritate the lining of the stomach.
Red chilli powder can contain added salt, sugar, or other preservatives, which can be bad for your health if consumed in large amounts.
Excessive use of red chilli powder can lead to stomach ulcer. That's why green chillies are recommended.
Consuming too much red chilli powder may make you more likely to have digestive issues.
A person who eats too much of red chilli powder in their meels, can have nausea and vomiting.
Stress levels can also be increased with the consumption of red chilli powder
A person who daily consumes excessive red chilli powder, can notice rashes, blisters and excessive sweating.
