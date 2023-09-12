10 Side Effects of Consuming Tulsi Leaves
12 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Tulsi Plant is worshipped as a goddess and it is considered sacred. But do you know there are side effects of consuming tulsi leaves? Tap to know.
Tulsi is not advisable for pregnant women. It may affect their embryo.
It is said Tulsi leaves may lead to miscarriages. The holy basil may cause uterus contractions.
Tulsi leaves are not meant for diabetic patients as it may lower the sugar levels.
Eating Tulsi leaves may have a negative impact on the fertility of males and females.
If you eat Tulsi leaves every day, it may thin your blood. People who are already on blood-thinning medicines, should avoid Tulsi.
Tulsi leaves have mercury, which may stain your teeth when chewed. You should simply gulp the leaves to avoid teeth discolouration.
Tulsi leaves are acidic in nature and your mouth is alkaline, which can cause your teeth enamel to wear off.
Tulsi plant has eugenol, if too many leaves are consumed, it may cause liver damage, rapid heartbeat.
Eating too many Tulsi leaves can lead to vomiting and headache too
