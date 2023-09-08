10 Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar
The health advantages of apple cider vinegar are well recognized, yet anything in excess can be harmful.
Vinegar's acetic acid has the potential to erode dental enamel, and cause mineral loss, and tooth decay.
If you have kidney issues, try not to use apple cider vinegar excessively as your kidneys might not be able to manage high acid levels.
While it may aid in appetite suppression, apple cider vinegar can also make you feel queasy, especially if you drink it with anything that tastes bad.
Some medications, including insulin, digoxin, and certain diuretics, may interact with apple cider vinegar.
There have been reports of skin burns occurring in response to attempts to treat moles and infections with apple cider vinegar.
Using apple cider vinegar might result in throat and esophageal burns.
There is one case report of osteoporosis and low potassium levels that were probably brought on by consuming excessive amounts of apple cider vinegar.
Apple cider vinegar may be to blame for food leaving the stomach more slowly. This might make controlling blood sugar more challenging and aggravate gastroparesis symptoms.
Start with a small amount and gradually work up to a maximum of 2 tablespoons (30 mL) per day, diluted in water, depending on your personal tolerance.
