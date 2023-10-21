10 Side Effects of Drinking Garam Pani

21 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Very hot water can cause nutrient loss and dehydration in the body.

Drinking hot water in large quantities may lead to stomach discomfort, cramps and nausea.

Drinking extremely hot water can cause an increase in sweating, which can lead to fluid loss and potential dehydration.

Drinking extremely hot water can irritate the throat and cause discomfort or even inflammation.

Drinking hot water can cause a temporary rise in high blood pressure, which may not be suitable for those with hypertension.

Sipping hot water can weaken both enamel and potentially lead to dental problems over time

Drinking extremely hot water can cause burns or scalds to the mouth and oesophagus, leading to pain and injury

Prolonged exposure to very hot water may irritate the skin and potentially lead to dryness or discomfort.

