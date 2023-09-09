10 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Chai
Regular consumption of tea, even in small amounts, may lead to caffeine dependency. The signs of withdrawal include weariness, agitation, and headaches.
It's time to take a minute to reflect on the thought that excessive tea consumption may not be good.
Anxiety, restless nights, and headaches are a few of the typical side effects of excessive tea consumption.
Tea contains caffeine, and too much of it can make you anxious and restless.
Tea tannins may aggravate sensitive people's digestive systems, causing symptoms including nausea or stomach pain.
Tea has a lot of caffeine, which can decrease melatonin synthesis and mess with sleep cycles.
Tea's caffeine content may aggravate already present acid reflux or create heartburn.
Overconsumption of caffeine during pregnancy may result in issues like miscarriage or low birth weight for the baby.
Tea caffeine in high concentrations might make you feel lightheaded. Less frequently than others, sedative effect.
While most individuals find that drinking tea in moderation is a highly healthy decision, surpassing 3–4 cups daily may have some unfavourable consequences.
If you see any negative effects that you believe may be caused by your tea consumption, consider gradually reducing your intake until you discover the amount that is best for you.
