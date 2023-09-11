10 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Coffee
11 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Coffee is a healthy beverage, however, if consumed in excess, it may harm the body.
Coffee may boost your mood, metabolism and mental and physical performance, however, high levels of consumption can cause unpleasant and even dangerous side effects.
Intake of too much of caffeine can develop the signs of anxiety. Also, it triggers the release of adrenaline (nervousness).
If you drink too many cups of coffee, there are chances of you to stay awake. This might also change your sleep pattern.
Too many cups of coffee may lead to stomach upset, loose stools or even diarrhea in some people.
Excessive caffeine intake may lead to rhabdomyolysis, a very serious condition in which damaged muscle fibers enter the bloodstream, leading to kidney failure and other problems.
Caffeine consumption is generally considered safe, although if taken in high amount it may be linked to irregular heartbeat
High caffeine intake has also been shown to raise blood pressure during exercise in healthy people. Elevated blood pressure is a risk factor for heart attack and stroke.
Coffee is known to boost energy, however, a person can get fatigued if consumed coffee in large amount
A common side effect of high caffeine intake is increased urination, it may affect the bladder.
