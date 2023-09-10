10 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Water
Even though drinking 8-10 glasses of water is advised by health professionals, there is a chance that drinking too much water might have negative effects
Water intoxication, also known as dilutional hyponatremia, is brought on by excessive hydration and impairs regular brain activity.
It might be harmful to consume too much water. Regardless matter how much water you consume, several medical problems might cause your body to retain too much water.
When the body retains too little salt, it might experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, cramps, and tiredness.
When you consume too much water, your electrolyte levels drop, which can cause symptoms like muscular soreness and cramps.
If you consume too much water, your kidneys may have to work even harder, resulting in a stressful hormonal reaction that causes your body to feel anxious and worn out.
The pressure within a person's skull rises when they drink too much water, which causes the cells in their brain to enlarge.
Experts claim that drinking excessive amounts of chlorinated water over an extended period of time increases the chance of developing bladder and testicular cancer.
In overhydrated endurance athletes who consume substantial volumes of water both before and during exercise, water poisoning is more prevalent.
