10 Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily

12 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Acnes as biscuits are high in sugar content

Diarrhea as biscuits are low in fiber, which can contribute to diarrhea.

High blood sugar levels as biscuits are high in sugar

Malnutrition as biscuits are not a good source of essential nutrients

Dehydration as biscuits are low in water content

Allergies as some people may be allergic to its ingredients

Constipation as most biscuits are low on fiber

Increased risk of heart disease as biscuits are often high in saturated and trans fats

Weight gain, as biscuits are high in calories and carbohydrates

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10,000 Steps a Day: A Healthy Habit for Life

 Find Out More