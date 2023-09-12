10 Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
12 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Acnes as biscuits are high in sugar content
Diarrhea as biscuits are low in fiber, which can contribute to diarrhea.
High blood sugar levels as biscuits are high in sugar
Malnutrition as biscuits are not a good source of essential nutrients
Dehydration as biscuits are low in water content
Allergies as some people may be allergic to its ingredients
Constipation as most biscuits are low on fiber
Increased risk of heart disease as biscuits are often high in saturated and trans fats
Weight gain, as biscuits are high in calories and carbohydrates
