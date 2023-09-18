10 Side Effects of Eating Dhaniya aka Coriander
18 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Who doesn't love to garnish coriander leaves aka dhaniya on the dish while serving to the guests? Dhaniya adds flavor to the food, but do you know it has side effects?
Dhaniya is a fresh bunch of green coriander leaves that is also used in making chutneys and gravies. Here are a few things to look at when you eat dhaniya.
Coriander is safe to use when eaten in moderation as people might get allergic to dhaniya in mouth.
There are chances people may get allergies like rashes, trouble breathing, dizziness, sun sensitivity, joint pain, dehydration, and nausea after eating too much of dhaniya.
Dhaniya or coriander can lead to bile secretion, this may also increase the risk of skin cancer.
People who have diabetes and are on medications, should eat less dhaniya/coriander.
Excessive use of coriander seeds / dhaniya can cause liver problems.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should use coriander in limited amounts
Excess use of coriander or dhaniya may cause digestive problems like diarrhea, stomach ache
Use of coriander seeds may cause sun sensitivity, increasing the risk of sunburns
Drinking dhania water daily aids in curing skin and hair problems, but too much of it can be dangerous
