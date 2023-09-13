10 Side Effects Of Eating Ice Cream Daily

13 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Weight gain as Ice creams are high in calories and fat

Dehydration as Ice cream is a cold food, and eating a lot of it can dehydrate you.

Cavities as the sugar iaAcne as the sugar and dairy in ice cream can contribute to acnen ice cream can cause cavities

Increased risk of heart disease as Ice creams are high in saturated fat

Headaches as the caffeine in some ice creams can cause headaches.

Allergic reactions as some people are allergic to dairy, eggs, or other ingredients in ice cream.

Increased risk of type 2 diabetes as Ice cream are high in sugar

Bloating and gas

Ice cream can be addictive

