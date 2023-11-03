10 Side Effects of Eating Sandwich Every Day
03 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sandwiches are a staple food for most of us. But do you know this also brings a lot of calories?
Eating sandwiches every day will load you up with protein which can harm your body
Sandwiches often are loaded with mayo which will add quite a bit of fat to your meal.
Popular sandwich ingredients include meat and cheese that are high in sodium which may lead to water retention.
Never go for brown bread sandwiches, either pick multi-grain or atta bread. Brown breads have colour.
White breads contain potassium bromate and gluten which may trouble your digestive system.
Eating sandwiches every day can lead to sugar problems.
Weight gain is also possible when you consume sandwich every day.
Sandwiches consist of cheese and mayonnaise that's harmful for the heart.
Breads can upset your stomach as eating sandwiches daily can cause constipation.
