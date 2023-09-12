10 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Potatoes
When eaten in high quantities, fried potatoes have the potential to have harmful consequences, including weight gain.
Potatoes can affect blood sugar control. Monitor your diet of potatoes if you have diabetes, just like any other carbohydrate.
Similar to meals and drinks with a lot of added sugar, potatoes that have been fried are more likely to be bad for memory and cognition.
Consuming too many fried potatoes can cause inflammation and cellular damage, which can hasten the ageing process.
Potatoes grown in soil that has received a lot of fertilizer may have a lot of heavy metal contamination.
When using beta-blockers, a type of medicine used to treat heart disease, it is advisable to take high-potassium foods like potatoes in moderation.
In food proportions, ripe, spotless potatoes are acceptable for expectant and nursing mothers. However, until more is known about how using potatoes as medication can impact a pregnant woman or a nursing infant, avoid doing so.
A higher risk of cancer has been associated with acrylamide, a chemical created when potatoes are cooked at high temperatures.
Your risk of heart disease and stroke may rise due to the salt in potato chips raising your blood pressure.
