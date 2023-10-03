10 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Amla
Amla also known as Indian Gooseberry is a widely used ingredient and has numerous health benefits. But, just like everything has its pros and cons, amla has its negatives too.
Amla is great to consume in any form for the detoxification of the body, but for people with a history of hyperacidity, it can prove to be a bane.
People suffering from hypotension or low blood pressure should be very careful while consuming amla.
People who are suffering from blood-related disorders, must consult doctor before including amla in a diet.
If you consume amla in high quantities, it might cause chronic constipation
In some cases, the excess vitamic C concentrate in amla juice can cause an upset stomach and thus lead to diarrhea.
If amla is take in high quantites, it may cause scalp dryness, thus leading to dandruff and other hair-related problems.
If you are suffering from cold or any other associated conditions, avoid amla as it can worsen the symptoms.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Tips to Manage Your Mood Swings