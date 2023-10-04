10 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Cheese
Eating excessive amounts of cheese can lead to constipation.
Cheese consumption can trigger your immune system and contribute to inflammation.
Cheese is a rich source of fat, and it can trigger heartburn.
Cheese can lead to acne and skin breakouts as a result of too much consumption of cheese.
Overconsumption of cheese may potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.
Cutting back on cheese can help to reduce your bloating.
Overeating cheese can also lead to diarrhoea if you're lactose intolerant.
Too much cheese consumption can also lead to unexpected weight gain.
Eating too much cheese can also pose a threat to your heart health.
