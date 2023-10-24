10 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Paneer
Even though paneer consumption aids digestion and boosts metabolism, eating too much paneer can make you bloat, and feel uncomfortable.
Paneer is high in saturated fat, which, when consumed excessively, can raise cholesterol levels, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease.
Paneer is a significant source of calcium. Consuming too much calcium can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.
Some people may have difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar found in dairy products like paneer, leading to digestive problems.
Paneer can be high in sodium, and excessive sodium intake is associated with high BP and other health issues.
Relying heavily on panner for protein can lead to an imbalance in other essential nutrients in your diet.
In some cases, a diet high in dairy products like paneer may exacerbate skin issues, including acne, for certain individuals.
Some individuals may be allergic to dairy products, including paneer, which can lead to allergic reactions.
