10 Side Effects of Eating Vrat Aloo Chips in Navratri
18 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
During Navratri, potatoes become extra special since they are not only part of our snacking but also our main course. Aloo chips can do this to your health! Check side effects here.
Eating too many potatoes aka aloo with sendha namak can lead to high blood pressure. Also, this salt may raise your risk of iodine deficiency.
Navratri aloo chips are low in nutritional value and high in sodium.
Potatoes if cooked in the wrong manner, can turn against you.
Long-term side effects of eating a lot of potato chips are weight gain, trouble sleeping, dry skin
Potato aka aloo chips are fried which damages the kidney.
Eating too much of potato aka aloo chips can lead to headaches.
If you eat aloo chips with some other salty food, you can see how your sodium intake could skyrocket.
If too many aloos or potatoes are eaten they may ruin your Navratri fasting plan.
Potatoes aka aloo also leads to Lethargy (drowsiness/lack of energy)
Alternatives to aloo chips include baked vegetable chips, apple chips (air fryer), and roasted makhanas.
