10 Side Effects of Elaichi You Didn't Know Before
Elaichi or cardamom is an aromatic Indian spice that is used extensively in cooking and baking.
The spice has also been used to aid digestive issues and relieve cold and cough.
However, some people have developed adverse responses including skin rashes and respiratory difficulties.
Due to its distinctive scent, elaichi or cardamom is one of the most used spices in various recipes. It has significant advantages and is present in many international dishes.
Some of the most typical negative effects of elaichi include allergies, dermatitis, a higher incidence of gallstones, and medication interactions.
Some medications, including blood thinners and medicines that impact life, may interact with elaichi.
Elaichi can be dangerous if ingested in excess since it can lead to a number of intestinal problems.
Elaichi is generally not recommended for pregnant women as it can stimulate the uterus and cause uterine contractions.
Breastfeeding women should also exercise caution when consuming elaichi, as compounds in the spice can be passed on to the baby through the breast milk.
Elaichi can also cause gastrointestinal upset, such as diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Large doses can also cause hypertension and rapid heartbeat.
