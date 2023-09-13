10 Side Effects of Jeera aka Cumin Seeds
13 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Cumin is one of the essential spices used in everyday cooking. While cumin offers a lot of health benefits, it is to be known that jeera too has side effects.
Jeera aka cumin seed is a spice (garam masala) that can lead to heartburn
Eating too much of jeera (cumin seeds) can lead to excessive belching or burping.
Drinking jeera water is healthy, but too much intake of cumin in your meals can involve excess bloating and gas.
Jeera or cumin seeds is used in almost all Indian meals. The oil present in the seed is highly volatile that can cause liver and kidney damage.
Pregnant women should avoid cumin seeds or jeera as it may cause miscarriage or induce premature labour.
Jeera or cumin seed has narcotic properties. It can be addictive that’s why consume with caution.
Another side effect of jeera is mental clouding, drowsiness, and nausea.
Women during periods should avoid the intake of cumin seeds as it may lead to heavy bleeding.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Romantic Novels To Read