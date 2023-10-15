10 Side Effects of Kajal / Kohl

15 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Using kajal or kohl or surma can harm your eyes. Read side effects of Kajal

Kajal can lead to conjunctivitis due to chemicals in it.

Eye allergies can happen either due to prolonged use of kajal

thumbnail_kajal10

Kajal can lead to corneal ulcer, which can potentially lead to blindness

Kajal can also lead to stye and hordeolum.

Certain chemicals in kajal can incite inflammation inside the eye which is known as Uveitis.

Kajal can increase risk of dry eye syndrome.

Kajal can make eyes red, if that happens then stop using immediately

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Well-known Durga Temples in Delhi-NCR

 Find Out More