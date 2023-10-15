10 Side Effects of Kajal / Kohl
15 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Using kajal or kohl or surma can harm your eyes. Read side effects of Kajal
Kajal can lead to conjunctivitis due to chemicals in it.
Eye allergies can happen either due to prolonged use of kajal
Kajal can lead to corneal ulcer, which can potentially lead to blindness
Kajal can also lead to stye and hordeolum.
Certain chemicals in kajal can incite inflammation inside the eye which is known as Uveitis.
Kajal can increase risk of dry eye syndrome.
Kajal can make eyes red, if that happens then stop using immediately
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Well-known Durga Temples in Delhi-NCR