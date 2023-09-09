10 Side Effects Of Living In AC Everyday
09 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Dry skin- Air conditioners remove moisture from the air, which can lead to dry skin.
Headaches- The sudden change in temperature when you go from a hot environment to an air-conditioned one can cause headaches.
Sick building syndrome- Sick building syndrome is a condition that is caused by exposure to poor indoor air quality.
Indoor pollution- Air conditioners can also circulate pollutants indoors, such as mold and bacteria.
Low immunity- Prolonged exposure to air conditioner can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to infections.
Sleep problems- Air conditioners can make it difficult to sleep, especially if they are too cold.
Allergies - Air conditioners can trap dust and pollen, which can trigger allergies.
Increased energy consumption- Air conditioners can consume a lot of energy, which can contribute to climate change.
Dry eyes- Air conditioners can also dry out the eyes, which can cause burning, itching, and redness.
Respiratory problems- Air conditioners can dry out the airways, which can make respiratory problems worse. This includes asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
