10 Side Effects of Pudhina (Mint Leaves)
14 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Consumption of mint leaves is safe for some, but those who are allergic to mint, should avoid eating pudhina.
Allergies to mint occur rarely, but when it occurs, pudhina may trigger asthma.
When pudhina / mint leaves are taken in large amounts, the menthol in mint may cause heartburn.
One can also feel pain in throat due to eating a lot of pudhina leaves. Chronically exposing it to menthol can create a hypersensitive state.
Excessive consumption of mint leaves can also lead to nausea.
One can also feel pain in abdomen due to eating a lot of pudhina leaves.
People who have kidney stones, should also avoid consuming mint leaves.
Pudhina or mint leaves may interact with or reduce the effect of certain medications.
Diabetes and blood pressure patients should also avoid consuming pudhina patti (mint leaves) as it may lower your blood sugar and blood pressure.
Mint leaves can be used in pregnancy but always check with your doctor before consuming any herb.
Use of peppermint oil on babies is not advised as it may negatively affect their breathing therefore vicks are not advisable for small children.
