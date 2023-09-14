10 Side Effects Of Watching Television Daily

14 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Obesity as watching television is a sedentary activity

Increased risk of social isolation

Increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Neck and back pain as sitting for long periods of time can put strain on the neck and back.

Sleep problems as the blue light emitted from screens can interfere with the production of melatonin

Eye problems as watching too much television can put strain on the eyes

Depression and anxiety as watching too much television can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety.

Addiction as watching television can be addictive

Reduced creativity and imagination as watching too much television can reduce creativity and imagination.

Lower test scores in children

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Popular Hindu Baby Boy Names in Karka Rashi

 Find Out More