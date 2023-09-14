10 Side Effects Of Watching Television Daily
14 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Obesity as watching television is a sedentary activity
Increased risk of social isolation
Increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Neck and back pain as sitting for long periods of time can put strain on the neck and back.
Sleep problems as the blue light emitted from screens can interfere with the production of melatonin
Eye problems as watching too much television can put strain on the eyes
Depression and anxiety as watching too much television can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety.
Addiction as watching television can be addictive
Reduced creativity and imagination as watching too much television can reduce creativity and imagination.
Lower test scores in children
