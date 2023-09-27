8 Signs You Need To Clear Negative Energy From Yourself.
27 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Negative energy is made up of bad thoughts that are held captive in a person's head and lead to undesirable feelings and behaviours.
Here are the 8 signs that you are surrounded by negative energy.
You experience extreme mood swings and feel down all the time.
You start blaming others for your problems and don’t take action to correct them.
You keep on criticizing others and feel envious towards them.
You feel like everything is a burden and don’t engage in activities that make you happy.
Your thoughts are mostly negative which leads to negative thinking and self-regret.
You tend to spend a lot of time complaining about the shortcomings and wrongdoings of other people.
A state of panic is also common as your emotions are out of your control.
You are too hard on yourself which leads to decreased motivation and high stress levels.
Thanks For Reading!
