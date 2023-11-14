10 Silver Nose Pin And Nose Ring Designs Inspired by Celebrities

14 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sonam Kapoor aced the silver nose ring look in Raanjhanaa

Shraddha Kapoor looked killer in this silver nose pin that she wore during Stree

Deepika Padukone looked hot in this silver nose ring during Ram Leela

Anushka Sharma as Alizeh Khan looked sexy in this nose pin in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee slayed in this cute nose pin

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt wore a silver thin nose ring

We are impressed with Alia Bhatt's different looks in nose pin. This one is from Darlings

We are obsessed with Alia Bhatt's look in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wore a big size nose pin for that edgy look.

A similar design like Alia Bhatt's silver nose pin with flower on it

