10 Silver Nose Pin And Nose Ring Designs Inspired by Celebrities
14 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sonam Kapoor aced the silver nose ring look in Raanjhanaa
Shraddha Kapoor looked killer in this silver nose pin that she wore during Stree
Deepika Padukone looked hot in this silver nose ring during Ram Leela
Anushka Sharma as Alizeh Khan looked sexy in this nose pin in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee slayed in this cute nose pin
In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt wore a silver thin nose ring
We are impressed with Alia Bhatt's different looks in nose pin. This one is from Darlings
We are obsessed with Alia Bhatt's look in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wore a big size nose pin for that edgy look.
A similar design like Alia Bhatt's silver nose pin with flower on it
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By The Poems Of Walt Whitman