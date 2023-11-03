10 Simple Ways To Protect Yourself From Gaslighting
03 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Gaslighting is a psychological method that makes others doubt their decisions and perceptions.
Educate yourself about gaslighting and learn what it truly means. Recognize its tactics and effects.
Be assertive and make it clear to people that you expect to be treated with respect.
Nurture your mental well-being by boosting your self-esteem and resilience.
Take a break from toxic relationships and focus on yourself by increasing your productivity
By following your intuition, you can avoid others causing you to doubt yourself and maintain your sense of reality.
Seek the assistance of a mental health professional if you are experiencing difficulties managing the effects of gaslighting.
You'll be more able to fight off the gaslighter's attempts to bend reality if you self-validate.
Set boundaries to protect yourself from toxic relationships and to reduce the chance of gaslighting.
Surround yourself with friends and family who have your best interests at heart and stay away from negative people.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Beautiful Decor Ideas For Diwali 2023