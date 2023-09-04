10 Simple Ways To Relieve Stress
04 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deep breathing may help in calming your nerves and lowers pain levels.
Laughter releases endorphins that improve your mood and reduce levels of the stress-causing hormones.
Engaging in outdoor games acts as an effective stress buster as it diverts your mind and reduces anxiety level.
Minimum of 7 to 8 hours of sleep is a must for alleviating tension off your head.
Listening to relaxing music can have a positive effect on your brain.
Having a proper diet is a must to enjoy a healthy lifestyle which eventually reduce your anxiety levels.
Seeking a therapist can also help you find new ways to alleviate your stress.
Physical and mental exercises like, running and meditation helps in calming you.
Create healthy boundaries between work and yourself
Talking to your close ones can help in reducing stress and make you feel relaxed
