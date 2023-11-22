10 Small Things To Do To Improve Your Mental Health
22 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Meditate for 30 minutes every day to relax your body and tune in your thoughts.
Declutter and clean your surroundings because a cluttered environment may worsen anxiety.
A thankful heart is a happy heart. Practicing gratitude significantly enhances your mental well-being.
Learn to say no sometimes as putting your needs and well-being first is really necessary.
Spend some quality time with your friends, hang out in cute cafes or go shopping to refresh your mind.
Social media can hurt your mental health, so take a day off from all platforms.
Choose one of your favourite hobbies and practise it to bring joy and feel productive.
Practice self-care and do something that will make you feel happy and at peace
Spend some time outside and focus on nature and the things happening around you.
Start your day with positive affirmations to start your day on a good note.
