10 South Indian Joints In Delhi For Authentic Cuisines
Located in Kailash Colony, Juggernaut is the perfect restaurant for classic South Indian food.
Located in South Delhi, Saket, Dakshin restaurant gives you a luxury experience in authentic and delicious south Indian food.
Based in Haus Khas, Coast Cafe specializes in Kerala cuisine and it offers aesthetic vibes.
Easy on your pocket Andhra Bhawan offers some of the delicious south Indian meals you can find in entire Delhi.
The Tamil Nadu House, canteen located in Chanakyapuri. It offers tasty and hygienic meals at a reasonable price.
If you want to taste the authentic Chettinad, Malabar and Manguluru taste then Savya Rasa is the place for you serving the best authentic south Indian food in Delhi.
Naviedyam, offers a more traditional style platter with zero compromising of food quality.
MahaBelly is known for it's Kerala authentic cuisine. It serves amazing Kerala food and value for money.
Southy is a well known south Indian joint all over Delhi. It has classic decors and offers authentic taste.
Saravana Bhawan is one of the oldest South Indian restaurant you can find in New Delhi. It offers high quality food in terms of
