Aashish: Blessings
06 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Mantra: Hymns; Holy chants; Vedic hymn; Prayer; Another name for Vishnu and Shiva
Atharvan: The first Vedas; Lord Ganesh; Knower of the arthara Vedas
Aastha: Faith; Hope; Regard; Support
Kashi: Devotional place; Pilgrimage spot; Varanasi; The holy city
Devrat: Spiritual; Name of an ancient king
Omkar: The sound of the sacred syllable; One who has the form of Om
Vaishanavi: Worshipper of Lord Vishnu
