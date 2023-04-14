Hindi is the most spoken language in India, with over 41% of the population speaking it as their first language.
Bengali is the second most spoken language in India. Over 8% of the population speak it as their first language.
Punjabi is spoken by over 2% of the Indian population as their first language.
Odia is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.
Telugu is spoken by over 7% of the Indian population as their first language.
Marathi is spoken by over 6% of the Indian population as their first language.
Urdu is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.
Tamil is spoken by over 5% of the Indian population as their first language.
Gujarati is spoken by over 4% of the Indian population as their first language.
Kannada is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.
