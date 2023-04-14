Hindi is the most spoken language in India, with over 41% of the population speaking it as their first language.

14 Apr, 2023

Tanya Garg

Bengali is the second most spoken language in India. Over 8% of the population speak it as their first language.

Punjabi is spoken by over 2% of the Indian population as their first language.

Odia is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.

Telugu is spoken by over 7% of the Indian population as their first language.

Marathi is spoken by over 6% of the Indian population as their first language.

Urdu is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.

Tamil is spoken by over 5% of the Indian population as their first language.

Gujarati is spoken by over 4% of the Indian population as their first language.

Kannada is spoken by over 3% of the Indian population as their first language.

