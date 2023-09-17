10 Standing Yoga Poses to Improve Balance & Flexibility

17 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Tadasana is usually the first pose done in any sequence of standing poses. It helps boost strength and improve overall balance of the body

Vrksasana not only enhances balance but also strengthens the legs, ankles, and core muscles

Urdhva Hastasana is an effective pose for improving posture, expanding the chest and promoting an overall sense of openness in the upper body.

Padangusthasana is an effective pose in stretching the hamstrings, improving flexibility and calming the mind

Utthita Trikonasana is excellent for improving flexibility in the hips, hamstrings while also strengthening the legs and core.

Anjaneyasana stretches the lower body and strengthens heart and chest.

Utthita Parsvakonasana is a powerful pose for building strength and flexibility in legs and upper side of the body.

Prasarita Padottanasana is an excellent pose for stretching the legs and spine, relieving tension and calming the mind

Virabhadrasana I is a powerful yoga pose that builds strength, stability and enhances concentration

