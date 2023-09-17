10 Standing Yoga Poses to Improve Balance & Flexibility
Tadasana is usually the first pose done in any sequence of standing poses. It helps boost strength and improve overall balance of the body
Vrksasana not only enhances balance but also strengthens the legs, ankles, and core muscles
Urdhva Hastasana is an effective pose for improving posture, expanding the chest and promoting an overall sense of openness in the upper body.
Padangusthasana is an effective pose in stretching the hamstrings, improving flexibility and calming the mind
Utthita Trikonasana is excellent for improving flexibility in the hips, hamstrings while also strengthening the legs and core.
Anjaneyasana stretches the lower body and strengthens heart and chest.
Utthita Parsvakonasana is a powerful pose for building strength and flexibility in legs and upper side of the body.
Prasarita Padottanasana is an excellent pose for stretching the legs and spine, relieving tension and calming the mind
Virabhadrasana I is a powerful yoga pose that builds strength, stability and enhances concentration
