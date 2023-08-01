Here's a look at some of Mrunal Thakur's most stunning saree looks as she turns a year older today.
Mrunal Thakur served looks in her black cotton saree with golden and red-colour borders.
Mrunal Thakur looked like a dream in a white floral saree with a contrasting blue floral shawl.
Mrunal Thakur looked like a vision to behold in a turquoise saree for one of her scenes in Sita Ramam.
Mrunal Thakur made jaws drop in sheer silk pink saree with silver resham thread and zari motifs.
Mrunal Thakur gave vintage queen vibes in a white saree and sleeveless blouse.
Mrunal Thakur looked resplendent in a pink Banarasi saree with floral detailing and a gajra-adorned hairdo.
Mrunal Thakur looked smoking hot in a black saree with a golden border with deep neckline blouse.
Mrunal Thakur raises the mercury in a white silk saree with sheer white frills and a sleeveless embellished blouse.
Mrunal Thakur slays in a floral printed saree and a chic centre-parted bun adorned with roses.
Mrunal Thakur spells her magical charm in a pastel pink saree with gold zari and Patti borders.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 7 Night Time Habits to Shed Extra Fat