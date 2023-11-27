10 Stores To Buy Budget Friendly Wedding Lehenga, Bridal Wear In Chandni Chowk

27 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Pakeeza Plaza: They have a great taste of traditional bridal lehengas, designer suits, designer sarees

Om Prakash Jawahar Lal: They have a wide variety of bridal, non bridal lehengas and dresses

Arun Vastra Bhandar Private Limited: They have all type of Indian and western wear as per your budget.

Sudhir Bhai Saree Wala: A treasure trove of the most amazing bridal lehengas

Aditya and Mohit: They have high-quality fabrics and a great variety of embroideries

Lalit Dalmia: The swanky showroom has a huge collection of outfits for all your celebratory functions

Dalmia Fashions: They cater in all designer inspired designs.

Ram Kishan Sarees: The sarees, lehengas here are worth every bit of your time and money

Raghav Creations: Their lehengas have intricate embroideries and latest designs as per the trends.

Asiana Couture: They have outfits that are stitched according to the latest trends

