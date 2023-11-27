10 Stores To Buy Budget Friendly Wedding Lehenga, Bridal Wear In Chandni Chowk
27 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Pakeeza Plaza: They have a great taste of traditional bridal lehengas, designer suits, designer sarees
Om Prakash Jawahar Lal: They have a wide variety of bridal, non bridal lehengas and dresses
Arun Vastra Bhandar Private Limited: They have all type of Indian and western wear as per your budget.
Sudhir Bhai Saree Wala: A treasure trove of the most amazing bridal lehengas
Aditya and Mohit: They have high-quality fabrics and a great variety of embroideries
Lalit Dalmia: The swanky showroom has a huge collection of outfits for all your celebratory functions
Dalmia Fashions: They cater in all designer inspired designs.
Ram Kishan Sarees: The sarees, lehengas here are worth every bit of your time and money
Raghav Creations: Their lehengas have intricate embroideries and latest designs as per the trends.
Asiana Couture: They have outfits that are stitched according to the latest trends
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Hindu Baby Names Inspired by Lord Kartikeya