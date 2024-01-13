10 Stylish Silk Sarees of Esha Gupta For 2024
Esha Gupta redefines elegance in a gorgeous blue silk saree that comes with archaic designs.
Esha Gupta sets millions of hearts on fire with her desi look in a golden silk saree. She paired her strip-adorned satin saree with a matching blouse.
Esha Gupta steals hearts in a silk saree that comes in red and green colour. She accessorised her desi look with heavy jewellery and rose for her hair bun.
Esha Gupta looks no less than a goddess in chanderi silk embroidered saree, which costs a whopping amount of 2,49,999.
Esha Gupta's beautiful red Benarasi silk saree featured golden brocade work.
Esha Gupta draped her mom's stunning black, green and red silk saree with narrow gold borders.
Esha Gupta mesmerises the internet with her ravishing rani pink-coloured saree from her mom's collection. The beautiful silk saree came with golden borders and a full-sleeve blouse.
Esha Gupta's Kanjeevaram silk saree came with embroidered borders. She paired her golden saree with a matching silk blouse.
Esha Gupta's printed blue saree certainly deserves your attention. The actress paired her saree with a matching, full-sleeved blouse.
Esha Gupta leaves the internet speechless with her silver embroidered saree. She paired her Falguni Peacock saree with a plunging, heavily-embroidered blouse.
