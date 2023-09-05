Apples contain vitamin B-12, phosphorus, and potassium. It helps to maintain the blood sugar level.
Regular consumption of bananas will help to relax the muscles, which leads to good sleep.
Leafy green vegetables enriched with nutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium and fibre. Adding green vegetables to your diet improves heart health and cognitive skills.
Eating berries will add taste to your meal, but these little berries are a powerhouse of nutrients that improve skin health and build immunity.
Add cranberries, blueberries and strawberries, as they are rich in vitamins C and K that maintain weight and blood sugar levels.
Nuts are another food rich in nutrition that is a perfect on-the-go snack. It protects cells from damage caused by free radicals.
Garlic has selenium and antioxidants that help to neutralize free radicals in the body.
Raw honey will help to lift the mood. It contains dextrose, levulose and other natural sugars, which give instant energy to your body.
Including beans in your diet will help with type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol increases.
Carrots are beneficial for bad cholesterol and boost immunity.
