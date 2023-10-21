10 Superfoods to Keep You Warm in Winters
You can also add saffron milk to your diet to keep your body warm.
Cinnamon helps to enhance the metabolism of the body to keep
you are warm in chilly weather
White makhan vitamin D promotes healthy digestion.
Dry fruits are healthy and warm foods to consume during winter.
Sesame seeds are good for winter breakfast to keep your immunity up.
Add bajra to your winter diet, as it helps to keep your body warm.
Eating ginger can increase your metabolism and blood flow.
Honey is a natural remedy commonly used during winter to deal with cold and flu.
Jaggery and ghee are the perfect combination to ward off cold, in addition to their delicate taste.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Healthy And Natural Juices For Kids to Enjoy