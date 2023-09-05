10 Surprising Benefits of Bitter Gourd For Face And Hair
Did you know that bitter gourd not only keeps you healthy but is also beneficial for your skin?
Let's explore some surprising benefits of bitter gourd for your skin and hair
Take one piece of bitter gourd and one cucumber. Mix them well. Apply this face mask and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash your face with cold water to get glowing skin.
Take a bitter gourd, curd or egg and mix them to make a fine paste. Apply it to the face and wash it with hot water.
Take neem, turmeric, and bitter gourd in a blender to make a paste. Leave it as it is on the face for 10 minutes, then wash it off with lukewarm water.
Bitter gourd fights against wrinkles and fine lines as it has vitamin C.
Did you know bitter gourd also helps to prevent dandruff? Try it out now!
Bitter gourd smoothens the hair when you pour bitter gourd over your hair and wash it off.
Bitter gourd prevents many skin infections. The bitter vegetable helps in treating hair loss.
