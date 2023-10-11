Cuddling increases the levels of oxytocin, the bonding hormone
11 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Cuddling decreases the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone
The more hugs, the greater the effect. There's a scientific reason behind cuddling.
Cuddling helps improve your immune system
Cuddles actually help to fight against illness
Cuddling helps in better mental health. It activates parasympathetic nervous system, bringing feelings of calm and ease.
Cuddling your partner increases a strong sense of connection
Cuddling reduces the feeling of pain and loneliness.
Cuddles help to lower your anger and blood pressure
You might get a better night sleep after cuddling
