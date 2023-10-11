Cuddling increases the levels of oxytocin, the bonding hormone

11 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Cuddling decreases the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone

The more hugs, the greater the effect. There's a scientific reason behind cuddling.

Cuddling helps improve your immune system

Cuddles actually help to fight against illness

Cuddling helps in better mental health. It activates parasympathetic nervous system, bringing feelings of calm and ease.

Cuddling your partner increases a strong sense of connection

Cuddling reduces the feeling of pain and loneliness.

Cuddles help to lower your anger and blood pressure

You might get a better night sleep after cuddling

