10 Surprising Health Benefits of Poha
08 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Poha is made by de-husking rice grains and then parboiling or soaking them in hot water for 45 minutes. It's high in fibre and helps to control sugar
Poha is very low in calories and has a sizable amount of carbohydrates.
A full plate of poha contains 23% fat, 2.5 milligrams of fibre, 2.6 milligrams of iron and 5 milligrams of potassium.
Eating raw poha is not considered safe or healthy because it can contain harmful bacteria
Raw poha is used in namkeen, so it is difficult to digest, and consuming it may lead to stomach upset, bloating, and gas.
Poha can be eaten as a breakfast and an evening snack as well
After you eat Poha, your stomach is full for good two hours.
Poha gives valuable sources of Iron and Vitamin B
Also, it is important to note that Poha should be eaten in moderation so that your stomach doesn't ache.
Poha also provides energy to our body and help in the brain functioning.
Poha is a great probiotic, it is lactose-free, heart-healthy and fat free.
