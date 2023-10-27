9 Things To Keep Around Your House To Attract Wealth

27 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Money plant helps attract money and a good future, a great decorative material that brings prosperity.

It is believed that placing mirrors opposite the locker of your house can double your wealth.

Lucky Bamboo is one of the well-known plants that attract money like a magnet.

Crystals like Pyrite, Malachite, and Aventurine help to bring wealth and prosperity into your life.

Keeping fresh flowers helps in creating a good environment and brings good luck to your place.

The family's wealth and prosperity will increase if the Laughing Buddha is paced toward the southeast of your house.

A small water fountain is considered a symbol of wealth according to Feng Shui.

Aquariums are auspicious because they bring an ideal blend of wealth-attracting feng shui aspects.

Any kind of wind chime that is hung in the west brings good fortune and happiness to your home.

